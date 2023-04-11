VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 227,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

