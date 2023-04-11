Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

