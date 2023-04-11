Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

