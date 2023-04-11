Strs Ohio Purchases 504 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

