Pettee Investors Inc. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 8.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 227,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

