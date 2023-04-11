Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 19,304 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.