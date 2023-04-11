National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

