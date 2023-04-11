Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 227,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

