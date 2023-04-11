International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 141,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

