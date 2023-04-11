Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

SMTC stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

