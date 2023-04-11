FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

