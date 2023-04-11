Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 1,444 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,128.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 179,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 164,982 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

