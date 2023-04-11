Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.