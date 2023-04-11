Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

