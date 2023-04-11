Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

