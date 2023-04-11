Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

