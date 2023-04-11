Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 96,711 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,711 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

