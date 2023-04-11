Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.17%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

