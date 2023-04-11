11,269 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

