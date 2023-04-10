Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $207,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %

LW stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

