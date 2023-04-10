The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $288.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.