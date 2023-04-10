State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3,427.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

