Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 2,049 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $288.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.06. The stock has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.