Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.