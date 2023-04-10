GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,586 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 96,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

