Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $137.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.