CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

