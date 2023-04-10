Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 6,628 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.