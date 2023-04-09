Whittier Trust Co. Has $73,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,778,000 after acquiring an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

