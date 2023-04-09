Whittier Trust Co. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,521,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.99 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average is $222.97.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,855,571.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

