Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.