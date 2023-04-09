Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

