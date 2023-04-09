Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,011 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,684.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $592,684.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

