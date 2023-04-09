Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,877,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

