Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.11 and its 200-day moving average is $409.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock worth $45,314,643 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.