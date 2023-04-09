The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $372.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.50 and a 200-day moving average of $318.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $424.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

