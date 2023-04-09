The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

CLX stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

