Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.