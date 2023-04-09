Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $473.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.