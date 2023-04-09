Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $104.06 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

