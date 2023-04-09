Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

