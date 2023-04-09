Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after buying an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

