Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 842 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

