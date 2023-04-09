Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,006 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 642,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.