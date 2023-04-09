Strs Ohio Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.04.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $330.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.40. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

