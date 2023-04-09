Strs Ohio Sells 4,221 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 939.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

