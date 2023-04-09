Strs Ohio Sells 38,688 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Block were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

