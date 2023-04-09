Strs Ohio Sells 21,413 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.9 %

ABNB opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

