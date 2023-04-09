Strs Ohio Sells 1,564 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.67, a PEG ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $235.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $168.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

