Strs Ohio Purchases 39,596 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after acquiring an additional 347,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after buying an additional 287,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NNN opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

